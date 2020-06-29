Community drive-thru reusable mask distribution at Copiah County Medical Center

1  of  2
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) -The Copiah County Medical Center and Copiah County Emergency Management Agency officials will provide free reusable masks to people who need the masks on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Copiah County Medical Center. Copiah County Medical Center is located at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi.

Individuals wishing to receive a reusable mask during the event can drive into the Copiah County Medical Center parking lot where masks will be provided without having to exit their vehicle. Masks will be available while supplies last.

