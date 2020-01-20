Community events honor legacy of MLK

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State leaders and community members across Mississippi celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

The cold weather didn’t stop people from coming out in Canton to celebrate the annual parade. Hundreds of people lined the streets to honor Dr. King.

Ora Akemptakargvo, who lives in Canton, said, “We come out just to celebrate and watch the parade.”

“Dr. King’s legacy. And what he meant not just to us, Canton, Mississippi; the country and the world. Every now and then, it’s good to come back to celebrate his mission. His mission isn’t over yet,” said State Rep. Edward Blackman, Jr.

Tougaloo College faculty, staff, and community members started out the morning with a prayer breakfast.

Tougaloo College President Carmen Walters said, “Tougaloo has always been the mecca of the Civil Rights Movement. For us to talk about the grassroots efforts that strong men and women and students put into this effort to make sure everyone experiences inclusion and acceptance, is important. That legacy lives on today.”

A Freedom Corner in Jackson, leaders also had a day of remembrance for Dr. King.

“I was here with Dr. King was actually marching,” said Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun. “He energized me to fight and also push myself.”

After the wreath-laying, a celebration for MLK happened at Jackson City Hall.