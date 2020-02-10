Community gathers to honor Presley family at candlelight vigil

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- A candlelight vigil and balloon release are one of many memorials that have taken place since Brittany Presley and her six children perished in a house fire Saturday morning.

Throughout the day people in the community have dropped off balloons, flowers and other small memorials at the home on Old Vicksburg Rd. and Hobby Farms Rd. in Clinton.

Earlier this morning, the family’s church held a prayer service to help those affected by the tragic deaths.

Pastor Josh Horner of Raymond Road Baptist Church said it has been difficult for the congregation to process, but it is faith that is getting him and his members through.

“We’re not promised another day, just to trust in Jesus, he’s our hope and our strength and our provider, and if we draw near to him, hell draw near to us,” said Pastor Horner.

The candlelight vigil and balloon release will begin at 6 p.m. located at the Raymond Road Baptist Church. The church will give all of the donations received to the Presley family.

Donations can also be mailed:

Jake Presley Fund

c/o Raymond Road Baptist Church

4622 Raymond Road

Jackson, MS 39212

Friends of the Presley Family have also established a Go Fund Me.