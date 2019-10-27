Community gets free apparel with the help of NFusion Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Free clothing is hard to come by but NFusion Metro is making it their priority to give back to the community through fashion.

For the second year, NFusion, which provides mental health resources to youth, welcomed hundreds of people to their headquarters in Jackson to pick-up free clothes and shoes.

Whether church wear or summer wear or old or new, people who attended had a selection to choose ranging from brand wear, tuxedo sets, dresses, boots and more just like the average department store.

Shamaro Galloway, Family Involvement Coordinator, said the clothes giveaway started from discussions on bullying and suicide prevention with Socially Involved Proud Parents.

“Parents came up with the idea of making them feel confident. Giving them a boost of confidence came with seeing them dress for success.”

Those who came to shop were able to leave with one bag filled with clothes and even shoes to match.