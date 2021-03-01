Community groups to host drive-thru food bank in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Arts Council (GJAC) is partnering with the Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice and other community groups to host a drive-thru food bank on Saturday, March 6. The event will be held at the Arts Center of Mississippi in downtown Jackson.

A total of 2,400 packages will be distributed curbside at the intersection of Lamar Street and Pascagoula Street. The first-come, first-served offering will begin at 11:00 a.m. It will include a 20-pound box of non-perishable food items, 10-pound bag of chicken, a 7-pound assortment of fruits and vegetables and bottled water.

Other partners involved in the upcoming drive include Ageco, LLC, Bennie G. Thompson Delta Leadership Initiative, Choices for Children and Family (in partnership with LabLINQ), Foot Print Farms, Greenville Local Organizing Committee, Jackson Chapter of the Links, Mississippi Crisis Foundation, People’s Advocacy Institute, Tougaloo Agri-Growth Initiative, Visit Jackson, and student volunteers from Jackson State University and Tougaloo.

In addition to Saturday’s primary food bank location, a small number of satellite sites will be announced soon in areas that are home to the most vulnerable in the city.