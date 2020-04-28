Community Health Centers in Mississippi provide free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the week of April 27 – May 1, Community Health Centers in Mississippi will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
Tuesday, April 28
- Coldwater, MS – 643 W. Service Drive, 10-2 p.m. Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services
- Goodman, MS – 139 Railroad St., 9-3 p.m. Prescreen recommended (not required) by calling 662-834-1857 Provided by Mallory Community Health Center.
- Gulfport, MS – Goodwill parking lot at 2407 31st St. 9 – 2 p.m. Provided by Coastal Family Health Services
- Smithville, MS – Smithville Medical Clinic 60021 Monroe St. 9am to 3pm This is open to anyone showing signs of Covid-19 or has been exposed to someone with Covid-19. Provided by ACCESS Community Health.
Wednesday April 29th
- Bay St. Louis, MS – The Depot at 1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis, MS. Provided by Coastal Family Health Services
- Clarksdale, MS – 800 Ohio Street, 10-2 p.m. Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services
- Indianola, MS – Starpoint Commons Shopping Center Parking Lot at 510 Highway 82 West, 8-5 p.m. Provided by Delta Health Center
- Tchula, MS – 5951 Milestone/Thornton 8-3 p.m. Prescreen recommended (not required) by calling 662-834-1857 Provided by Mallory Community Health Center.
Thursday April 30th
- Batesville, MS – 216 Hwy 51, 10-2 p.m. Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services
- Indianola, MS – Shopping Center Parking Lot at 510 Highway 82 West, 8-2 p.m. Provided by Delta Health Center
- Lexington, MS – 11680 Roseband/Mt.Olive Rd, 9-3 p.m. Prescreen recommended (not required) by calling 662-834-1857 Provided by Mallory Community Health Center.
- Ocean Springs, MS – Mosaic Church parking lot at 2226 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS Provided by Coastal Family Health Services
Friday May 1st
- Gulfport, MS Goodwill parking lot at 2407 31st St., Gulfport, MS Provided by Coastal Family Health Services
- Tunica, MS (at the Tunica County Expo Center) 10-2 p.m. Provided by Aaron E. Henry Health Center Services