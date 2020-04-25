Community Health Centers in Mississippi to provide free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Community Health Center Association of Mississippi is offering free COVID-19 testing in several areas across the state starting Monday, April 27 until Friday, May 1.
The full list of locations are provided below:
|When
|Location
|Time
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|Benton Medical Center
15921 Boundary Drive, Ashland, MS 38603
|10 a.m. – 2p.m.
|Corinth Health Care Association
1415 S. Harper Road, Corinth, MS 38834
|10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Mosaic Church Parking Lot
2226 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|Goodwill Parking Lot
2407 31st St., Gulfport, MS
|9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
|Access Family Health – Smithville Medical Clinic
60021 Monroe St., Smithville, MS 38870
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|The Depot
1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis, MS
|TBA
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|Mosaic Church Parking Lot
2226 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|Goodwill Parking Lot
2407 31st St., Gulfport, MS
|9 a.m. – 2 p.m.