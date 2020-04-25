Community Health Centers in Mississippi to provide free COVID-19 testing

Breaking News
FILE – In this Friday, March 20, 2020 photo, a Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps volunteer, left, directs cars at the city’s COVID-19 coronavirus testing site in South Philadelphia, the first city-run drive-through location for coronavirus testing. At the time of opening on Friday, it was only for people with symptoms who are over 50 and healthcare workers with symptoms. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Community Health Center Association of Mississippi is offering free COVID-19 testing in several areas across the state starting Monday, April 27 until Friday, May 1.

The full list of locations are provided below:

WhenLocationTime
Monday, April 27, 2020Benton Medical Center
15921 Boundary Drive, Ashland, MS 38603		10 a.m. – 2p.m.
Corinth Health Care Association
1415 S. Harper Road, Corinth, MS 38834		10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mosaic Church Parking Lot
2226 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS		9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28, 2020Goodwill Parking Lot
2407 31st St., Gulfport, MS		9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Access Family Health – Smithville Medical Clinic 
60021 Monroe St., Smithville, MS 38870		9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29, 2020The Depot
1928 Depot Way,  Bay St. Louis, MS		TBA
Thursday, April 30, 2020Mosaic Church Parking Lot
2226 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs, MS 		9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Friday, May 1, 2020Goodwill Parking Lot
2407 31st St., Gulfport, MS		9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

