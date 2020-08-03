Community Heritage Preservation Grant applications open

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and History (MDAH) is accepting applications for preservation projects across the state.

According to MDAH, the 2020 Mississippi Legislature has provided funding for another round of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant (CHPG) Program, which helps preserve, restore, rehabilitate, and interpret historic courthouses and schools. In Certified Local Government communities, grant funds may also be used for projects involving historic buildings other than courthouses or schools. 

County or municipal governments, school districts, and nonprofit organizations granted 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status may submit applications. A cash match of at least 20 percent is required, and grant awards are reimbursed upon the successful completion of the project.

Guidelines and applications may be downloaded. The deadline to submit completed applications is October 2. For more information call 601-576-6940.

