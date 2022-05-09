JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson crime Mother’s Day weekend was at a high and one of the victims was as young as 15.

Bennie Foster, youth organizer who leads Open House Vision said preventing kids from being a victim of gun violence starts with community engagement.

“I think we’re not spending enough time on keeping the young people out of trouble. we’re talking about how to deal with the ones who are in trouble instead of focusing on how to stop them before they go down that road,” said Bennie Foster.

Bennie said the key to solving crime are resources like fun educational activities and showing presence.

“Whatever is being offered is not enough. that’s why they’re crying out and the solution to that again, identify, interact and engage and redirect. that is a formula that works at any city, any states and it takes us as a tribe. it takes different people in the community working together on the northside, on the east side, the west side and southside,” said Bennie Foster.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes said outreach organizations can serve as liaisons between crime and community.

“Those with guns and bad understanding believe in street justice. that means we’re not going to call the police we’re going to handle it ourselves. we got to have organizations and people who know how to reach those citizens who believe more in street justice than using the police officers and calling them,” said Councilman Stokes.

The shootings are still under investigation by the jackson police department.

Open House Vision also offers a hotline for youth and adults who need emotional support. That number is 1-800-gps-love.