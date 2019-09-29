Community members attend ZooFlash! at the Jackson Zoological Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two days before the Jackson Zoological Park shuts it’s doors, community members have a chance to visit and take part in ZooFlash!

This comes before it’s temporary closure Monday (Sept. 30). We are told the Jackson Zoo is closing it’s doors for renovations and a switch in the company. Patrons say they are sad to see the zoo close, especially so close to Halloween.

Community Member Kira Johnson said “My kid, she really likes coming to Boo at the Zoo which is one of their Halloween activities. That makes us a little worried that they won’t be open in October because my daughter always enjoys that activity.”

In a special meeting last week, the Jackson City Council agreed to switch zoo employees to contract employees. The zoo is expected to close for sixty to ninety days. That’s depending on USDA inspections.