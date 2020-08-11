Community members discuss curbing crime in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple investigations are underway following several shootings in Jackson over the weekend. Community members said crime is a problem in the city, and people should work to combat it collectively in order for crime to stop.

Audrey Wiley is the assistant director of Westhaven Funeral Home in Jackson. A shooting happened outside the funeral home on Saturday. Wiley said it was a devastating day.

“It is amazing now the things that are happening especially with crime. The same time that this crime was happening there was another crime happening across town, and you get to thinking what in the world is this coming to,” said Wiley.

Ervin Ricks, who is with Greater Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church, said fixing the issue starts with caring about others.

“We’ve got to get back to caring about one another, caring about our neighbors. And if we see something, we’ve got to be able to open our mouths and speak out about it and just care enough about one another to talk about what it is that’s going on around us. We’ve got to get back to what God would have us do and that’s be our brother’s keeper,” stated Ricks.

Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote said community members should speak up to help officers solve crimes in the city. He also noted that the city council should work to make sure the officers are properly paid.

“We don’t have as many police officers that we are budgeted to, but we need to get out and hire some new police officers. We’ve got some police academies, but we are about 40 officers short right now. And we need to make sure we keep the staff that we’ve got and make sure they’re properly paid. Right now, we’re probably the lowest paid police force in the metro area,” Foote explained.

