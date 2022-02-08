JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The quality of life among several other issues was discussed Tuesday night at a town hall in Jackson.

It’s a list full of problems filling up a page.

“There are so many problems in our ward that we need to address,” said Ward 5 resident Rose Arnold.

As the frustration continues the concerns are being voiced.

“We are concerned about the water bills and the unsafe water we are concerned about the pot hoes and crime,” said Arnold.

The search for a solution is underway leaving neighbors in Ward 5 to turn toward elected officials for answers.

“Primarily what we want to do is get input and then provide them with neighborhood tools to save their streets and safe their neighborhoods,” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley.

Some said they believe tonight was a start to a brighter future.

“This is a start bringing our ward together to get better services for our elderly and our ward and get our streets straightened out i am here for information on how to be on one accord for a change,” said Alfred Brown.

All they need is tools and with the proper tools we can make sure that ward five is sustainable and strong.

With an optimistic approach neighbors believe.

Councilman’s Hartley said he agrees with his community telling us that tonight was the first of a series focused on improving the quality of life in ward 5.