Community members join together for prayer rally in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – With lifted hands and grateful hearts, many people gathered in the Brandon Amphitheater for a prayer rally on Saturday.

“There is a consensus among those of us who put this together that America desperately needs prayer. There’s so much division and there’s so much conflict, and only God can fix that,” said speaker Gene Henderson.

And this is an idea that many agreed with.

“We need Jesus. We can’t do this by ourselves and we see what happens when we step out of the realm of God how we mess up. We need to get back under the realm under God’s leadership and let God direct us and lead us on what he wants us to do,” expressed Mytris Boggan.

“We get to speak with the one that’s in control of everything that’s going on, and we believe it’s time to get the family back in the power of prayer. We believe he will answer our prayers and restore the world,” said David McKay.

Congressman Michael Guest was touched by the amount of people who participated.

“To see the outpouring of individuals who were willing to come out on their Saturday to pray for the direction of our nation, to pray for God to raise up Christian men and women to lead us forward.”

