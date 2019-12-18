Community members ‘Sleep Out’ to bring awareness to homelessness in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three local groups braved the cold temperatures and slept outside in Pittman Park Tuesday night to raise awareness to the homeless population in Jackson. The ‘Sleep Out for the Homeless’ went on until six a.m. on Wednesday.

Mississippi Move, Mississippi Greek Weekend, and the Sigma Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity organized the event this year. This is the sixth year the ‘Sleep Out for the Homeless” has taken place.

Organizers were seeking sleeping bags, winter clothes, underwear, shoes, non-perishable food and other items that would help the homeless population brave the cold weather.

Those interested in donating items to the organization should contact Mike Epps with Mississippi Move at (601)-918-4350. You can also drop off donations to The De’Keither Stamps Community Center at 2330 Raymond Road.