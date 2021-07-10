Community members speak out against gun violence at rally in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After a recent uptick in violence, people in the Vicksburg community are speaking out against crime in the city.

There was free food, music performances, prize giveaways and more all to raise awareness about the rise in violent crimes in the city. Several city leaders also came to show their support for the cause.

The organizer said this is the third stop the violence rally she’s hosted this year with more to come.

Mayor George Flaggs praises these types of events and believes they are a great way to begin resolving the growing problem.

“This kind of events allow us to raise awareness to violence and how we want to prevent it. Even an opportunity to educate the public and young kids to understand how important it is to put down the guns and become more involved in the community,” said Mayor Flaggs.

The next stop the violence rally is scheduled for the end of this month. During the event, community leaders said there have been about 11 violent crimes committed in the city this year and are hopeful events like this begin to make a difference.