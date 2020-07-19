Community members volunteer to beautify Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the community and local organizations volunteered on Saturday to beautify the Jackson Zoo.

“Keep Jackson Beautiful’s goal is to make Jackson a cleaner, greener, more beautiful city and the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership’s purpose is to support the Jackson Zoo and the area up and down Capitol Street from [the Zoo’s location] to I-220. So, we’re focusing on the Zoo right now, they’re working towards reopening, and so one of the things that we’re doing is helping out with that.”

Crews landscaped the entrance of the Zoo all the way down to Capitol Street in Jackson.

One volunteer said she wanted to take part in this initiative not just because she loves animals, but because community members need to take action to make the area better.

“We need other people, not just our mayor, to step up and say hey this is our area. We are all one and we’re going to step up and we’re going to make a sacrifice. We’re going to beautify the area around the zoo. We have many things that can be done around this area, but no one is stepping up everyone wants to point fingers, do something step up and take part in your city,” said Katey Bennett.

Bennett also said anyone feeling like the Zoo hasn’t improved enough should support it.

“If you are a citizen instead of saying ‘oh the Jackson zoo has nothing for us’ or ‘they haven’t done any improvements’, ‘they have animals that look like this’…support the zoo.”

