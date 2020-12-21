Community opts for Christmas parade instead of annual gathering

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Hemingway Circle community celebrated their annual community holiday event with covid-19 measures

A car parade was the choice of the Hemingway Circle neighborhood block club members who opted to avoid gathering due to covid-19. The neighborhood usually has a neighborhood feast hosted at a different neighboring house each year, with a following after party. But because the neighborhood is home to so many elderly this year they got creative with bringing holiday cheer.

“Of course were seniors now because we’ve been around a long time but there are so many in our neighborhood who are sick and shut in and suffering from many many illnesses of sort then we wanted to make sure we show them appreciation love and support.” -Geraldine Haslett

The Club President went on to say that the continued celebration despite the obstacle of COVID-19, lets everyone know that they are still full of pride, and hope and the neighborhood will do anything to maintain joy.

Some of the onlookers waving from their yards enjoyed the festivities as its been the first time they come near neighbors in a while.

“This makes me feel wonderful, the neighbors are coming together. We are together anyway but this is especially nice with the virus and everything going on. Everybody all ages groups are involved whether we are able to physically walk or ride or not able to do any of that its just a great wonderful gathering for us to remember that the reason for the season is about the celebration of Jesus Christ.”-W.M. McLinden

The parade ended with the neighborhood club handing out gifts to every home in the neighborhood all with the participation of the Jackson Police department and Jackson Fire department.