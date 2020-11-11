Community Responds to Sexual Assault Crime Spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, police of the Jackson Police Department arrested 33-year-old Avery Shontel Bankston for a string of crimes in Jackson.

Police said one victim was sitting in her vehicle at Battlefield Park when she was approached by a man on a bicycle. The suspect brandished a handgun and got inside her vehicle where she was sexually assaulted. The victim was forced to drive around a was able to escape near a gas station on Hwy 49.

The same unknown suspect then entered a house in the 100 block of Williamson Avenue where he attempted to force a 71-year-old female to perform a sexual act. Instead, she was robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators said then the suspect forced a 13-year-old female to perform a sexual act.

People in the areas where 33-year-old Avery Bankston was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary are all in disbelief.

A day later, across the street from where the incident took place, Leon Jones, who’s a father and a Boy Scout leader advises the buddy system for all.

He say to “never go anywhere alone. Anything could happen. Somebody needs to be around to be able to call for help.”

In the Williamson Avenue area, Sammie Taylor says these actions frustrates him.

The 33-year-old was arrested by officers after being located on University Boulevard with the gun laying in his lap.

In the area was the Pastor of New Heaven Baptist church. He says, for crime to stop, it takes a village.

“It takes everybody in Jackson to change the discourse of this world of Jackson. Whenever we see something going on that’s not right, we need to come together” said Spencer.

Bankston is charged with house burglary, kidnapping, convicted felon with a firearm, armed robbery of an individual, 2 counts of auto theft and 3 counts of sexual battery.

According to JPD, Bankston could face additional charges.