Community shows support for Madison County Sheriff’s Department

A deputy remains in critical condition at UMMC after being shot in the head Thursday.

Brad Sullivan is a single father to a nine-year-old little boy. He is an avid baseball coach and well known in Madison County. There is a flood of support on social media. Yesterday alone, the Madison County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page had more than 42,000 visitors.

The board of the First Responders of Mississippi has started raising money for Sullivan. You can join in and pledge your support by texting the word “BRAD” to 601-956-2877.