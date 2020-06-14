Community speaks on death of Simpson County deputy

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- For many people living in Simpson County, the news of the manhunt for Joaquin Blackwell had them worried for their families.

According to Sheriff Mullins, Blackwell shot and killed Simpson County Deputy James Blair who is a staple in the community.

“I didn’t know him personally but I used to see him around. He was a good fella and i hate that this happened to him,” said a community member.

“He used to come around the quarters all day. He was a transporter so i knew him and i hope they get justice for [his family] and may God be with them,” said another resident in the area.

Governor Tate Reeves even took to Twitter to express his sadness and ask for Mississippians to join him in praying for Blair’s family.

Please join me in praying for the family of Simpson County Deputy Sheriff James Blair who just lost his life in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/1hUKI20USz — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 13, 2020

Although they are grieving the loss of their own, Sheriff Mullins says he is thankful for the way the community has supported them through this time.

“I just want to thank everyone that’s brought food and texts us and told us that we’re in their prayers.That’s what this world is about love and community,” said Mullins.

Community members say they hope Simpson County will heal from this situation.