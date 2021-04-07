Community Students Learning Center awarded nearly $600K

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and BankPlus awarded $596,160 through the Affordable Housing Program to Community Students Learning Center (CSLC) in Lexington. The funds will be used to rehabilitate 60 homes for low-income, special-needs homeowners.

According to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the funds will primarily assist individuals with mobility limitations who need wheelchair ramps, bathroom lift bars or wider doorways, and other individuals who own their own home and meet income restrictions may also qualify.