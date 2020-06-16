Community supports Deputy Blair’s family with wristbands

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – As Simpson County says goodbye to Deputy James Blair, the community is rallying for his family.

Meagan Millis and Tonya Rutland said they knew they had to do something as soon as they heard the news about Blair’s passing. They designed wristbands, which they’re selling for $5.00.

“I texted her the other day and I said, ‘You know we really want to do something to just help the family out and in remembrance of officer James.’ I ordered 500 (bands) yesterday… I have sold, I think, 300 now.”

The money from the wristbands will go towards helping Blair’s family.

“This is just something that we know that officer Blair, if the shoe was on the other foot, it’s something that he would have done. And with the situation with him raising his great-grandbabies like he’s doing and was doing, we know that Mrs. Joyce will now need extra help. And we just felt that this will be one way of giving back.”

There will be other fundraising efforts for Blair’s family this weekend at the Okie Dokie Store at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. Donations will also be taken at the Harrisville Fire Department at 11:00 a.m., while they sell lunch plates.

LATEST STORIES: