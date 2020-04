SOSO, Miss. (WHLT) – Hundreds of items have been donated in Soso to neighbors who have been affected by Sunday’s deadly tornadoes.

Food truck workers made plates for those working to repair the town. James Coley owns JD Barbecue. He grew up in Jones County and said he couldn’t imagine not helping his neighbors.

“I know more people in trouble now than when Katrina came through. Someone had to make the first call, so I guess it would be me,” said Coley.