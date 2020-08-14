Company chosen to repair Turning Angel statue in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez City Cemetery Board of Directors will hire a New Orleans restoration company to make repairs to the Turning Angel monument, according to the Natchez Democrat.

The statue was toppled from its pedestal in June 2020. Police arrested 20-year-old Austin Perry for the damage. Investigators said Perry climbed onto the statue, which caused it to fall over.

On Thursday, the board selected Emily Ford of Oak and Laurel Cemetery Preservation in New Orleans to make the repairs.

According to city leaders, more than $17,000 was raised from online and mailed donations to repair the monument.

The Turning Angel was erected by the owner of Natchez Drug Company to commemorate the lives of five girls who died in a building explosion in 1908.

