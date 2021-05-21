Company completes 2nd phase of bringing fiber internet to east Rankin County

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with TEC, the company has completed the second phase of fiber expansion in east Rankin County. Their goal is to connect more Mississippians with high-quality, reliable internet options.

TEC said installations for Fast Fiber Internet are underway for homes and businesses in Pelahatchie, Morton, and Polkville. This expansion is part of a project that will also bring fiber internet to parts of Jasper, Smith, Scott, and Jones counties, in which TEC will be investing just under $10 million.

“Committing to fiber investments in our rural communities will undoubtedly establish a better

future for our entire state,” said Joey Garner, TEC Executive Vice President. “There are

countless benefits to having access to a reliable internet option and with technology rapidly

changing, it is needed now more than ever. TEC stands ready and will continue expanding our

high-quality service to areas that need it most.”

“It’s always great news finding out that more Mississippians are gaining access to high-speed

internet, a service which continues to play an essential role in our everyday lives,” Central

District Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “These services are crucial

and there is a high demand for those who need it for telehealth, telework, distance learning

and more. I applaud the work and ongoing efforts of TEC for being proactive and ensuring their

customers are being served. In addition to the nearly 400 homes and businesses gaining access

to high-speed internet in this phase of work, we look forward to future broadband expansion

projects in the Central District, including Rankin County as well as in neighboring counties, for

those residents who have gone far too long without a reliable, high-speed internet connection.”