Company unveils plans to resume Mississippi River cruises

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A second company has announced its plans to resume cruises on the Mississippi River.

American Cruise Lines announced this week that it plans to resume cruises in late June.

The American Harmony is expected to arrive in Vicksburg June 29 and depart June 30, The Vicksburg Post reported.

The announcement comes after the American Queen Steamboat Co. announced that the American Queen would also resume cruises in late June. That vessel is scheduled to dock in Vicksburg on June 24.