Comprehensive Housing Counseling Program to receive more than $90K in funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Wednesday that the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $92,139 in Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant funds to Mississippi Home Corporation.

The Comprehensive Housing Counseling Program provides funds to Housing and Urban Development approved housing counseling agencies that provide counseling and advice to tenants and homeowners.

