Comprehensive Housing Counseling Program to receive more than $90K in funds

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Wednesday that the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $92,139 in Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant funds to Mississippi Home Corporation.

The Comprehensive Housing Counseling Program provides funds to Housing and Urban Development approved housing counseling agencies that provide counseling and advice to tenants and homeowners.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories