Concerned mother speaks out after child exposed to Covid

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite Rankin County Schools mask policy changing on Monday, one mother, with two kids in the district said she is worried the change is too late.

The concerned mother is speaking up after her six-year-old daughter was exposed COVID to Friday, the first day of school.

“It really caught me off guard, and I was really upset because I had pleaded with them and I know that the state health officer has pleaded with them as well to mandate masks for the smaller kids and they would just not do it.

The anonymous parent said the elementary school called her to come to pick up her daughter on Monday. She was given a note from the nurse and told the first-grader must test negative before going back to school.

“The reason why I’m so upset is because I pretty much sheltered my kids. We couldn’t live a normal life this summer and I was just trying to take all the precautionary measures to make sure that they were safe.”

“I have gotten a lot of backlash from other family members about it. Oh, you got to live your life and this stuff and that, but why should I not take the precautionary measures to keep us safe as much as I can?”

The concerned mother said she reached out to Rankin County before the school year started in hopes of preventing a situation like this, but never heard back.

The mother said she does not believe that the two-week mask mandate is enough. She said if the school district was not going to regulate masks from the beginning, there should have been other learning options for kids.