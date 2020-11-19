Concerns about college students returning home for Thanksgiving amid pandemic

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, 12 News spoke Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland about the concerns over college students returning home from school for Thanksgiving.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories