Concerns grow over more Delta backwater flooding

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Delta is reliving a crisis for the second year in a row.

While surrounding cities in the Jackson metro area are seeing a decrease in floodwaters, people living near the Steele Bayou are bracing for more rising waters.

The Yazoo River currently measures at 95-feet, while the land side of the gates was only three to four inches higher. Officials say once the river rises above, the gates must close.

Just like last year’s catastrophic flood damage to homes and local businesses, homeowners and farmers are growing concerned that planting season may be ruined once again due to floodwater being trapped.

The Scallions Family who lives off Floweree Road said they were just forced to evacuate for a third consecutive year.

“I’m retired and disabled and I’ve worked my whole life to pay that house off and I can’t even live in my own home. Because they won’t do what they’re supposed to do which is build the pumps,” expressed Lora Scallions.

She also says the cause of flooding is man-made because backwater pumps could prevent it from happening, however, there are none.

“Put the [pumps] in, and get it over with and it will save so many people. The farmers up here are going broke. Their lost it’s like every body walks around and you don’t know what’s coming next. You can’t plan your life anymore. We haven’t been home six months since the last flood and now we’re back out again,” said Scallions.

Due to the anticipation of rising water, the Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed Highway 465 from Route 61 to Levee Road until further notice.