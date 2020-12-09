Concerns over cheerleading competition to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maneuvering through the coronavirus pandemic has been very challenging, many teams are having to do things differently. Cheer teams are among those groups.

The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out a large chunk of high school sports and the teams who cheer them on.

The CDC has warned against large groups gathering in places. With an upcoming state cheerleading competition that will be held in Jackson this weekend, organizers said they’re taking appropriate precautions by requiring health documentation on every cheerleader. They said cheerleaders with symptoms are not allowed to travel.

Associate Director of Athletics Ricky Neaves said, “Everyone coming in must wear a mask to enter and must keep that mask on. Even our competitors will be wearing masks except when they’re warming up and when they’re actually competing. After that, they will be asked to put their mask back on, and we have a special seating place for them in the audience away from the rest of the crowd.”

The Mississippi High School Activities Association plans to empty the Mississippi Coliseum after every session from squads and crowds to sanitize it. Additionally, they will limit the number of coaches on the floor with competitors. Only two coaches will be allowed on the competition floor.

During the award ceremony, the winners will be on the floor instead of everyone.

