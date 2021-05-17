Confusion over CDC mask guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Confusion arises after the CDC released new guidelines for wearing masks late last week.

The new guidelines state that fully vaccinated people can go without masks. There are stores like Target that are on board with this decision allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop without a mask.

Target, Walmart, Trader Joe’s and more major retailers are following the same guidelines as the CDC. This decision is based on the retailer. CVS, Kroger, Walgreens and Lowe’s still require masks. Local shoppers say they are fully vaccinated but still will be strapping their mask on. They feel this decision by the CDC came too soon as more people should be vaccinated first.

Just 25% of Mississippi is fully vaccinated and 37% nationwide.

“A lot of these individuals who are unvaccinated, they are not wearing their mask because they are getting the wrong message. We really need to revisit this and get the information out there because safety is now being compromised” said Dr. Timothy Quinn who is on the city of Jackson’s coronavirus task force.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says this isn’t permission to shed masks for everybody everywhere. This is just for the fully vaccinated if wherever you’re going doesn’t require them.