Congressional leaders react to deadly incident outside US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – A car rammed into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, and the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
During a news conference on Friday, authorities said one of the Capitol Police officers was killed during the incident. The driver died after being critically injured, a source confirmed to the AP.
Congressional leaders from Mississippi reacted to the news of the attack.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.