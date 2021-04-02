Congressional leaders react to deadly incident outside US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – A car rammed into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, and the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

During a news conference on Friday, authorities said one of the Capitol Police officers was killed during the incident. The driver died after being critically injured, a source confirmed to the AP.

Congressional leaders from Mississippi reacted to the news of the attack.

