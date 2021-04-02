Congressional leaders react to deadly incident outside US Capitol

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – A car rammed into two Capitol Police officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon, and the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

During a news conference on Friday, authorities said one of the Capitol Police officers was killed during the incident. The driver died after being critically injured, a source confirmed to the AP.

Congressional leaders from Mississippi reacted to the news of the attack.

Like you, I am watching the news of today’s attack at the Capitol.



Join me in praying for our Capitol Police officers and their families. Today and every day I am truly grateful for their service. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) April 2, 2021

Praying for the U.S. @CapitolPolice officers who were attacked and injured this Good Friday. Grateful to all National Guardsman, USCP and first responders working to keep the Capitol Grounds secure. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) April 2, 2021

I ask you to join me in prayer for the family of the officer we lost today at the Capitol and for the other officer injured. We must not forget their service to our nation. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) April 2, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.