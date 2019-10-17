Congressman Bennie Thompson comments on passing of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson has released a statement on the passing of his U.S. House of Representatives colleague Elijah Cummings.
Cummings died Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the state in which he represents.
The democrats served alongside each other since 1996, when Cummings won the 7th District seat.
Thompson said this about his colleague:
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague and brother, U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. We are never truly prepared for the death of a loved one. Congressman Cummings was a man that was not afraid to speak truth to power. Our nation is better because of his years of service and commitment. May God comfort his wife, children, staff, family, and friends during this difficult time. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” (Mathew 5:4)-Congressman Bennie Thompson