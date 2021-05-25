Congressman Bennie Thompson discusses police reform one year after George Floyd’s murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Congressman Bennie Thompson paid his home state a visit today for a Madison County Business League and Foundation luncheon.



During that visit he spoke on the success of Mississippi’s businesses the last year, but he also spoke to us about some nationwide matters.

Shining a light on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and the recent verdict, Congressman Thompson says police reform is a necessity.

“That does not mean defund the police, but it also means we have to look at how we police communities,” Congressman Thompson said. “Are we talking to communities? And we need to make sure that if there are bad apples in law enforcement, we weed them out and they don’t start shopping agency to agency and so it’s accountability.”



Thompson said he’s optimistic that senate will reach a solution.