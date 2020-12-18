Congressman Bennie Thompson receives COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Congressman Bennie G. Thompson has announced he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thompson made the announcement on his Twitter account Friday, December 18 just before 5:30 p.m.
