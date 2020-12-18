Congressman Bennie Thompson receives COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV)- A Bahamian man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) passed away Thursday, December 17 at the Adams County Detention Center in Natchez, Mississippi.

51-year-old Anthony Jones, was pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m. by medical professionals responding to the Adams County Detention Center emergency room, where Jones had sought treatment thatmorning.