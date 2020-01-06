Congressman Bennie Thompson requesting AG investigation on prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- In light of the recent conditions reported about the prison system and the statewide lock down, Congressman Bennie Thompson announced he would like the U.S. Attorney General to lead an investigation.

Growing concerned with the safety, security and health conditions of inmates for the past week within the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Congressman Thompson expressed that U.S. Attorney General William Barr should examine the conditions and treatment of the prisons.

Congressman Thompson shared via Twitter Sunday that he will be making the request Monday, Jan. 6.

“Tomorrow, I will be requesting that U.S. Attorney General launch an investigation into the ongoing failures in safety, security, health, and environmental standards within the Mississippi Department of Corrections. This is unacceptable,” tweeted Thompson.