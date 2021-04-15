Congressman Guest announces Congressional Art Competition for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) announced the 2021 Congressional Art Competition is underway. He said the competition is a way to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in Mississippi’s Third Congressional District.

High School students from Guest’s district can submit a piece of artwork, which will be judged by a panel selected by the congressman. The winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol until the 2022 winner is selected.

Students may call 769-241-6120 for submission details. The deadline for submission is at 12:00 p.m. on April 23, 2021.

Artwork entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, may be up to 4 inches in depth, and not weigh more than 15 pounds. Acceptable forms include:

  • Paintings – including oil, acrylics, and watercolor
  • Drawings – including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
  • Collages – must be two dimensional
  • Prints – including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints
  • Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
  • Computer-generated art
  • Photography

The rules, checklist, and release form for the competition can be found by clicking here.

