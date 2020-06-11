Congressman Guest encourages Mississippians to comment on Yazoo Backwater Area Project

Washington, D.C. (WJTV)- Congressman Michael Guest is urging Mississippians to share their thoughts on the Yazoo Backwater Area Project to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for the project.

After multiple instances of damage and loss of life from recent floods in the South Mississippi Delta, the SEIS intends to analyze the effectiveness of the Yazoo Area Pump Project. The deadline for comment is June 15th, 2020.

Completion of the SEIS report is scheduled for October 2020. A final decision on the Yazoo Backwater Pump feature is scheduled for January 2021 and could lead to the beginning of pump construction.

“I encourage Mississippians to share their thoughts, ideas, and personal experiences with the Corps of Engineers as they work to alleviate future flooding in the South Mississippi Delta,” Guest said. “We can share the truth about the devastating impact recent floods have had on our communities and highlight how the Yazoo Area pumps would mitigate future flooding events.”

In a statement released last year, Congressman Guest highlighted the benefits a pump system could have on the South Mississippi Delta region.

“This [2019] season, an estimated 550,000 acres of land have been inundated, and the livelihoods of hard-working Mississippians have been disrupted by this event,” Guest said. “Farmers are unable to plant their fields and residents are unable to leave their homes without encountering dangerous and unknown flood waters. With a solution to the Yazoo Backwater Area Project, Mississippians who find their homes, businesses, and farms under water can be confident enough to return and rebuild in the future.”

To submit comments to the U.S. Army Corp of engineers regarding the SEIS, Mississippians can: