Congressman Guest votes for additional funds for small businesses, hospitals and testing

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Michael Guest voted in favor of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. The legislation passed the Senate unanimously and passed the House of Representatives 388-5.

Guest said, “Today I am back in Washington as we seek to pass legislation to help our small businesses, our hospitals, and as we seek to provide additional funding for testing that is vitally important to reopening our economy. Today’s bill will provide funding to our business communities and serve as a bridge as they seek to continue to operate during uncertain economic times. Our country will continue to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

Guest also discussed Mississippi’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.