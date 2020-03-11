Congressman Palazzo gets 6th win for District 4

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Republican congressman has defeated three party primary challengers in south Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo is reelected because he faces no opponent in the November general election. Palazzo was first elected to the House in 2010.

On Tuesday, he defeated Carl Boyanton, Robert L. Deming III and Samuel Hickman. Boyanton has run a produce business.

Deming is a Biloxi City Council member. Hickman has worked for U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly in north Mississippi’s 1st District.