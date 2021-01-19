Congressman Thompson on security for Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will have the tightest security there is on January 20. More than 25,000 National Guardsmen and law enforcement are working to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

The violent insurrection on January 6, exposed white supremacy extremists. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who is the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said violent white extremist groups are again becoming opening violent.

With at least a dozen guardsmen being pulled from duty for questionable behavior, Thompson said the inauguration will be as safe as it can be.

“I say everything is in place to protect those people who attend, but you know crazy people do crazy things. I just think we have enough in place right now to protect the attendees from those crazy people from being successful,” he stated.

Thompson said the House Homeland Security Committee received briefings on the inauguration security within the past few days.