Congressman Thompson pledges to help Jackson fix water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said he’s committed to helping the City of Jackson create a permanent solution to its water crisis.

On Sunday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the crisis was inexcusable and a result of routine maintenance being ignored. Thompson said the governor should help the city rather than criticize, and he’s working to help fix the problem.

“That fix won’t be an instant fix, but we’ll fix it. I mean, it’s the capital city, and you have to support the capital city. But for whatever reason, he chose to be critical rather than supportive and that’s unfortunate,” said Thompson.

The congressman said he’s working to get the disaster declaration to help the City of Jackson.