Congressman Thompson reacts to U.S. Capitol riot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was inside the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot.
He talked with 12 News Byron Brown about what he experienced that day and what needs to happen going forward.
