Connect Jxn to accept community input for land use development in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson, along with its partners, will launch Connect JXN on Monday, September 28, during a virtual town hall. Connect JXN is a project that will provide Jackson neighbors to participate in the development of the city’s next comprehensive plan.

During the virtual town hall, community members will receive an overview of the project, learn more about the public engagement process as well as have the opportunity to give input by completing the project survey.

“Jackson’s current master plan is nearly 20 years old. It’s time for us to come together – residents, business owners, agencies, faith communities, all who have a stake in our great city – to shape Jackson’s next 20 years,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba. “We are committed to ensuring that we hear from as broad a cross section of voices as possible.”

Survey responses and focus group feedback will help to inform the resulting plan, which will serve as the city’s 20-25 year guiding framework for future growth and development.

Some of the key objectives of the plan include land use, zoning decisions, transportation plans, maps, and policy recommendations that will lay the foundation for transforming a vision into a reality.

Visit www.connectjxn.com to learn more.

LATEST STORIES: