Conservation groups file federal lawsuit to challenge Yazoo Pumps

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Several conservation organizations, represented by Earthjustice, filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ approval of a massive drainage project with the Yazoo Pumps in the closing days of the Trump Administration.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, also challenges the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for abdicating its obligations under the Endangered Species Act.

“Instead of making a decision based on the science and law, the Corps recklessly approved this

ineffective, destructive, and wasteful project,” said Earthjustice attorney Stu Gillespie. “The Corps failed to inform the public about the project’s unacceptable costs and refused to consider alternatives that would provide prompt, effective and environmentally sound flood relief to communities.”

“The Yazoo Pumps would increase flood risk for many people in the area,” said Tom Kiernan, President and CEO of American Rivers. “The Corps’ continued focus on building the Yazoo Pumps is irresponsible when there are better, more cost-effective solutions available.”

The Yazoo Pumps project would involve construction of a 14,000 cubic-feet-per-second pumping plant in the Yazoo Backwater Area to drain water, primarily from low-lying agricultural lands, during certain types of flood events to facilitate increased agricultural production on those lands.