Construction to begin on new Jackson fire station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction will soon begin on a new Jackson fire station. Fire Station 20 is located on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Leaders said there are foundation issues, roof leaks and plumbing problems.

After five years of red tape, the station will get a brand new 8,000 square foot building next door.

“It will have all new equipment, furniture and all that stuff will be brand new in the station,” said Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens.

The project is estimated at $3.1 million and is being built through a community development block grant.

“It would have what we call a safe room, for if there’s a hurricane or something, and the citizens wanna come in and get into this room, then that would be available for some of our citizens,” explained Owens.

According to the chief, many of the older fire stations also need to be repaired.