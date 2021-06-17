Construction work underway at Buddy Butts Park, North State Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced Buddy Butts Park on McRaven Road will be temporarily closed.

Bridge repairs are underway and should be completed by next week. All soccer games, go-karting and radio control activities are suspended until repairs are finished.

Leaders also said construction will start on North State Street between Sheppard Road to Briarwood Drive. Traffic signs are in place and work will begin Monday, June 21.

Traffic may at times be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction. Road work will last until the beginning of August.