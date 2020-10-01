Continental, Hinds Community College announce new apprenticeship programs

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Continental Tire and Hinds Community College have signed an agreement with to launch two new programs. The programs will support the academic goals and professional development of students who are interested in manufacturing careers.

The Production Apprentice and Mechatronics Apprentice Programs offer paid, on-the-job experience with a global company and industry certifications.

“Continental is proud to partner with Hinds Community College to establish a program that will create a solid foundation for many careers in Mississippi,” said Michael Egner, Plant Manager of the Continental Plant in Clinton.

The Production Apprentice Program will be open to students who are dual-enrolled in high school and HCC’s Industrial Maintenance Program. The program will be offered to high school juniors and seniors at Clinton High School and Hinds County Career and Technical Center.

The community college said the Mechatronics Apprentice Program will be open to Hinds Community College students who complete the Production Apprentice Program.

“The Hinds Community College team is extremely excited about this partnership,” said Stephen A. Vacik, President of Hinds Community College. “It is a great opportunity for students and we are committed to implementing exceptional programming that allows us to train citizens in Central Mississippi to work with a world-class company.”

The two programs require students to balance a 2.5 GPA and 32-hour work week. HCC said participants will receive paid tuition and book fees while in the apprentice programs.

