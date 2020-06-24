Contraband discovered at Pike County Jail

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after contraband was discovered at the county jail.

On June 19, corrections officers were notified that someone was at the perimeter fence. They searched the area and discovered a hole cut in the outer fence.

During the search, the officers also found contraband, which they believe was intended for someone in the jail. The contraband included brandy, cellphones, a charger and lighters.

According to the sheriff’s office, anyone caught attempting to smuggle contraband into the jail will be charged.

